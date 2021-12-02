HNEC: 5 polling stations attacked, voter cards stolen

The Libyan High National Elections Commission (HNEC) said Thursday that five polling stations, four in AL,Aziziya municipality and one in Tripoli, were subjected to armed robbery of voter cards, which were stolen at gunpoint.

The HNEC said on its official website that 2312 voter cards were stolen and 69 others were damaged at polling centers in Al-Maya – Al-Aziziya. It added that its teams were working on recording the number of voter cards stole from Rajab Al-Naeb center in Tripoli, in addition to following closely the kidnapping of one staffers from the center.

Presidential elections are supposed to be held on December 24. So far, many candidates who had been either disqualified by the HNEC or appealed at courts, managed to counter-appeal and get back in the presidential race, including current Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah and Muammar Gaddafi’s son Saif Al-Islam. As it stands, Haftar is still out of the race after Tuesday’s rejection of candidacy by the appeals committee of Al-Zawiya court.