Libya’s elections lack base for success, head of High Council says

Libya’s current electoral process lacks legal or procedural foundations for success, Chairman of the High Council of State, Khaled Al-Mishri, said yesterday.

Speaking to the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Jan Kubis, in the capital, Tripoli, Al-Mishri added: “The Supreme Council believes the elections scheduled for December 24 will not reach their last stop, which is recognition and acceptance.”

The elections will face many obstacles, he added, and the council is looking at ways of overcoming them which will lead to stability.

As the election date approaches, disputes over the electoral laws continue between the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of State, the unity government and the Presidential Council.

On 24 November, the High Election Commission announced a primary list of 73 candidates for the presidential elections, including renegade General Khalifa Haftar, in addition to another list that included 25 excluded candidates, including Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

However, on Tuesday, a Libyan court ruled that Haftar must be excluded from the list of candidates.