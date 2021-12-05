2869 parliamentary candidates’ files under vetting, HNEC says

The High National Elections Commission (HNEC) sent 2869 files of parliamentary candidates to vetting procedures ahead of publishing the preliminary list of candidates so that appeals phase can begin afterward.

The Head of HNEC Operations Management’s Candidates Section, Al-Tuati Ramadan, said they had sent the files for relevant authorities to validate the information of the candidates as per the election laws.

The number of parliamentary election candidates is being increased daily as it has hit so far 3967 candidates as per the details published by the HNEC on December 04.

Appeals are expected to take place after the preliminary list of candidates is published. When the appeals are dealt with legally – a span of 12 days as per the election laws – a final list of candidates will be published.