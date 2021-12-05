Monday , 6 December 2021
Home / Normal / Libyan PM appoints his Deputy Abu Janah as his replacement

Libyan PM appoints his Deputy Abu Janah as his replacement

05/12/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Prime Minister of Libya, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, who is now running for presidential elections slated for December 24, has appointed his Deputy Ramadan Abu Janah as his replacement so he can attend to his election campaign needs.

The Government of National Unity (GNU) hasn’t issued an official statement of the replacement, but over the last two days, the GNU has been posting about the meetings held by Abu Janah with cabinet members as a PM-designate.

The GNU posted Saturday that Abu Janah checked Saturday a number of neighborhoods in Tripoli where rain had caused damage.

Electoral Process
Prime Minister
All

Check Also

Offshore platform deaths expose reality of Libya’s corroded oil sector

The death of four Tunisians last month at an offshore oil platform in Libya has …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved