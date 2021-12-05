Saif Gaddafi secretly visited Egypt for meeting with El-Sisi

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported what it described as “informed Libyan sources aware of communication between Egypt and Libyan parties” as saying that Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi visited Egypt on November 14 before announcing his candidacy for presidential elections, adding that Gaddafi had met with President Abdel Fattah Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi secretly visited Egypt for meeting with El-Sisi and Egyptian Chief of Intelligence Abbas Kamel.

The sources said the visit was organised by former Libyan-Egyptian coordinator Ahmed Gaddaf Al-Dam, saying the meeting was expressive of which candidate Cairo would support in Libya elections on December 24, and that it was very vital in putting Gaddafi back on the list of candidates after being disqualified by the High National Elections Commission.

They also indicated that Cairo’s relations with Libya hit a dead-end and this was a reason why Egypt would cheer for Muammar Gaddafi’s son. They indicated that Egypt was upset by Haftar’s attempt to agree with the UAE on certain issues without prior consulting with Cairo and since then, Haftar and Egypt haven’t been in contact.

“Egypt interfered with other stakeholders to bring back Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi to the presidential race in Libya. Gaddaf Al-Dam was crucial in this process and even threatened to resort to violence and arms if Saif was disqualified from elections.” The sources said, adding that Saif Al-Islam promised Egypt “a part of the cake of Libya reconstruction projects and exported oil”.

The website reported Egyptian sources as saying that the US wants elections to go through in Libya on the condition that neither Haftar nor Gaddafi are involved, saying Washington’s reaction cannot be predicted if either one of them wins.

“If Gaddafi wins, Russia would prove its point that it saw this coming when it said NATO destroyed Libya.” The sources added, while a diplomatic source from Egypt told the website that Cairo’s support for Gaddafi would strike dispute with the US which has a “veto” against Gaddafi’s presidential run, even more than its rejection to that of Haftar’s.

“Cairo isn’t directly supporting Gaddafi but will be taking up the fait accompli position if he wins elections. This is something the US is used to. The US will probably deal with Saif with reservations and indirectly if he becomes Libya president”. The source said.