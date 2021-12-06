Central Bank of Libya moves toward unification

The Governor of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) Al-Saddiq Al-Kabir and his Deputy, Ali Al-Hibri, agreed Monday to start unification of the CBL, reiterating commitment to achieving the targeted goals of unification.

Al-Kabir and Al-Hibri met in Tunisia, in the presence of US Auditing firm Deloitte, to agree on a detailed plan to start the process of unification of the CBL, in a step described by the CBL on Twitter ad “the most important process to unify the bank.”

The CBL said the process would be as per the roadmap proposed by the auditing firm Deloitte when it reviewed the CBL accounts in last July, when an agreement was made about tracks of the unification process.