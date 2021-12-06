Hafter returned to presidential election by Court of Appeal

Libyan media has widely reported that the Tripoli Court of Appeal has returned Khalifa Hafter to Libya’s presidential election race after it rejected a 30 November ruling by the lower Zawiya Court. The Appeal Court said the lower court had no jurisdiction.

It will be recalled that on 2 December the Sebha Court of Appeal reinstated Saif Al-Islam Qaddafi, son of the late dictator Muamar Qaddafi, to Libya’s presidential elections planned for 24 December 2021.

Saif had been disqualified by the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) for failing to meet the election law’s criteria.

The courts had also reinstated prime minister Aldabaiba on 1 December.