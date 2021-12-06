UN Secretary General appoints Stephanie Williams his Special Advisor on Libya

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced today the appointment of Stephanie Williams as his Special Adviser on Libya.

Williams will lead the efforts of good offices, mediation and communication with Libyan, regional and international stakeholders to follow up on the implementation of the three Libyan dialogue tracks – political, security and economic – and support the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya.

Williams had been Deputy to Ghassan Salame and went on to be Acting UNSMIL head upon the resignation of Salame in March 2020 until Jan Kubis was appointed UNSMIL head in January 2021.