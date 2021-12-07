Libya’s House of Representatives to runoff election system

The presidency of the House of Representatives (HoR) called in a statement on HoR members to convene on Tuesday in Tobruk to discuss the latest developments in the electoral process.

The Head of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) Emad Al-Sayeh told Bawabat Al-Waset News Outlet that he would attend the HoR session in Tobruk to review the electoral process.

The Speaker-designate of the HoR, Fawzi Al-Nuwairi, said the HoR would convene to discuss the latest developments in the electoral process, adding that they are in contact with the HNEC, Presidential Council, Supreme Judicial Council and MPs to facilitate the holding of the session.

Over 70 members of the HoR called in a statement on Sunday for holding a Monday session to question Al-Sayeh about the accusations of forgery and violations of electoral laws.