Al-Manqoush and Russian official discuss the file of expulsion of mercenaries from Libya

08/12/2021

The Libyan Foreign Minister, Najla Al-Manqoush discussed with the Deputy Director of the Middle East Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ivan Molotkov, methods of removal of mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya, along with methods to support the efforts of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee.

This came in a meeting in Tripoli on Wednesday, in which the Russian official reiterated Moscow’s support for the Libyan authorities and its wish to develop and strengthen bilateral relations between both countries.

