Office of Public Prosecutor forbids its members from running for elections

The Public Prosecutor, Saddiq Al-Sour, announced a ban on the nomination of all and any members of the Public Prosecution Office in the upcoming parliamentary elections, calling on the Judicial Bodies Inspection Department to file a public case against members of the Public Prosecution who are shown to seek election.

Al-Sour said in his review that the law prohibits members of the Public Prosecution Office, whose membership in the prosecution service is still standing, for parliamentary elections.

He went on to explain that the judicial authority’s assumption of official tasks in the electoral process and the verification of electoral fraud and appeals require its members not to run for office.