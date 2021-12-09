LPDF members told UN that “Dbeibah” have violated Security Council’s resolution

17 members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) called in a statement on the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to correct the course of political process under the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

The members said the political process is nearing collapse and called on the UN Secretary General to save the roadmap, saying he should replace the UNSMIL staff because of the conflict of interest and the relations of some UNSMIL members with some of the conflict parties. They also demanded the UN reveal index 13 of the panel of experts’ report on Libya.

They said there are violations of the LPDF roadmap and Security Council’s resolution 2570 of 2021 regarding the tasks of the Government of National Unity and Prime Minister as a neutral and guaranteeing party to the election process, adding that the Prime Minister violated these resolutions.

The members said the negligence of Presidential Council in working as per the roadmap, specifically safeguarding national reconciliation, caused a failure to gather all conflict parties in Libya around a national agreement to accept the results of elections.

They accused the ex-envoy to Libya, Jan Kubis, of looking away from calls for holding a meeting for the LPDF as per the roadmap. They also welcomed the appointment of Stephanie Williams as Special Advisor on Libya.