Over 5000 candidates register for Libya’s parliamentary polls

The Libyan High National Elections Commission (HNEC) announced the end of the candidacy registration for the parliamentary elections after logging in 5385 preliminary candidates.

The HNEC said the candidates had provided the necessary paperwork for their registrations and now the candidates’ department of the HNEC operations management are vetting the applications before announcing the lists of names.

The HNEC on Tuesday halted the registration of parliamentary candidacy and sent the documents of the candidates to relevant authorities ahead of announcing the preliminary lists, which will be followed by the phase of appeals.