HNEC attributes delay in announcing final list of candidates to ‘‘judicial and legal procedures’’

Libya’s High National Elections Commission (HNEC) attributed the in announcing the final list of election candidates to ‘‘judicial and legal procedures’’.

In a statement issued yesterday, HNEC said it will adopt some judicial and legal procedures before announcing the final list of candidates for the presidential elections, and the start of the electoral campaign stage for the candidates.

HNEC explained that the judicial procedures will take place after communicating with the Supreme Judicial Council and that it will communicate with the elections committee formed by the House of Representatives (HoR) regarding the legal procedures.

HNEC said it is currently reviewing the various judgments issued by the courts and is also communicating with the HoR elections committee to follow up on the electoral process and the difficulties it faces regarding its implementation of the judgments issued in this regard.

The appeals stage against decisions and procedures related to the presidential elections began on November 25 and had ended on December 7.

HNEC said, “Given the sensitivity of this stage and the political and security conditions surrounding it, the commission will be keen to exhaust all litigation methods to ensure that its decisions comply with the rulings issued in it, in a manner that enhances the principle of credibility in the application and implementation of the text of the law.”

It stressed in its statement that the success of the electoral process is a solidarity responsibility that the commission does not bear alone, as its results will cast a shadow over the country’s present and future, stressing that its role is not limited to implementing the law only but rather, it extends to its correct application, which will reflect on the credibility of its results.