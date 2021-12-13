ICC: Arrest warrant against Saif Gaddafi is still valid

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has circulated a Red Notice for the arrest of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of late Muammar Gaddafi, and called for international cooperation in this regard.

“Saif Gaddafi remains at large. He is suspected of crimes against humanity committed in Libya. ICC relies on State cooperation worldwide to arrest and transfer him to the Court,” the ICC stated on Twitter Sunday.

Last November, the ICC renewed its call for the arrest of Saif Gaddafi, underscoring that the arrest warrant issued against him on June 27, 2011, remains in force.