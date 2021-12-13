Menfi reassures Williams of the PC’s eagerness to attain free and fair elections

Tuesday , 14 December 2021
13/12/2021 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Head of the Presidential Council (PC), Mohammed Menfi, reaffirmed the PC’s strong wish to unify all efforts to reach free and fair elections, which meet the hopes and expectations of the Libyan people towards stability, expressing his support for the High National Elections Commission (HNEC).

This came during his meeting with the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on Libya, Stephanie Williams, on Monday, which was her first meeting with a Libyan official since her arrival in Tripoli a day earlier.

Menfi valued the efforts of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, noting the full support of UNSMIL to unify the military institutions and all other official institutions.

