HoR committed to support Libyan elections to hold on time

The Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) convened a consultative session at Rexos Compound in Tripoli in the presence of 65 members and chaired by Speaker-designate Fawzi Al-Nuwairi, and discussed the latest developments of the election process as well as political developments.

The spokesman for the HoR, Abdullah Blehiq, said on Facebook that the members reiterated the need for continued communication with authorities tackling the election process to preserve the progress that has been achieved as per the aspirations of the Libyan people.

Meanwhile, the member of the HoR Saleh Hemma told reporters the HoR supports holding elections on time and that if there are technical issues in the process, the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) is responsible for tackling them, adding that the HoR doesn’t decide on the fate of elections.

Hemma said the HNEC asked for two days to provide a report on the difficulties and challenges facing the election process after meeting with the HoR communication committee, criticizing the HNEC’s call for amending elections laws as it is outside the scope of HNEC’s duties and tasks, and urging it to announce what parties are pressuring it, if there are any.

“The session was to hold the HNEC accountable for the challenges and hindrances to holding elections. Delaying holding general elections should be as per reports by Interior Ministry, National Security Apparatus, General Intelligence Apparatus, and HNEC.” HoR member Asmahan Beloun said.

HNEC Head, Emad Al-Sayeh, said a couple of days ago that delaying elections or holding them on time is at the hands of the HoR, adding that the HNEC will abide by the laws it receives.