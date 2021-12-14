Presidential Council, Chief of Staff discuss unifying Libya’s military institution

The Head of the Presidential Council, General Commander of the Libyan Army, Mohammed Menfi, and his two deputies Abdullah Al-Lafi and Mossa Al-Koni, met Tuesday with the Chief of General Staff, Mohammed Al-Haddad, and reviewed the latest situation of military units and the developments of unifying the military institution.

The meeting saw discussions about military issues, including the need for a clear mechanism for unifying the military institution, building a unified army that is not involved in politics, and supporting civilian state-building, urging for forming committees to conduct these activities.

They also tackled the security of borders and fighting illegal immigration, organized crime, and putting in place comprehensive plans to rehabilitate and integrate armed groups across Libya.

The Presidential Council hailed the meeting between Al-Haddad and Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Chief of Staff on Saturday in Sirte, saying it was a pivotal step toward unifying the military institution.