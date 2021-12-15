Head of Interior Committee at HoR calls for announcing inability to hold elections

The Head of Interior Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) Sulaiman Al-Harari called on Libyan authorities, especially the HoR, to speak the truth regarding the inability to hold elections on December 24.

Al-Harari said all signs strongly lead to the necessary postponement of elections, calling on the Head of the High National Elections Commission to announce their inability to hold elections on time.

He said the Prime Minister and Interior Minister are required to admit they have been negligent regarding the security of the electoral process, assaults on courts and the shutdown of polling centers over the last days.

“UNSMIL’s role is giving technical support for Libyan authorities not “trusteeship”. UNSMIL should not intervene in domestic affairs or side with party over another in Libya, let alone its insistence on creating parallel entities and ignoring the HoR and the democratic process. UNSMIL should publish the investigation results of the bribes given to some Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s members.” Al-Harari added.