HNEC hands over to HoR final report on presidential candidates’ appeals

15/12/2021 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

The High National Elections Commission (HNEC) reported today that it had handed over the final report on the electoral appeals for candidates running in the planned 24 December presidential elections.

The report was handed over to the House of Representatives (HoR) Election Committee during a meeting today between HNEC head, EImad Al-Sayeh, and the head of the HoR Election Committee, Hadi Al-Saghir, at HNEC’s Tripoli headquarters.

HNEC emphasised that the report had been requested from HNEC by the HoR which includes data and details of the electoral appeals file for candidates standing in the presidential election, in accordance with the articles of Law No. (1) of 2021 and the executive regulations emanating from it.

The HoR Elections Committee was formed in the text of Resolution No. (11) of 2021 AD as a temporary committee to follow up on the electoral process with the HNEC and the Supreme Judicial Council and monitors the difficulties and obstacles encountered in this process.

