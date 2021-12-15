Lavrov: No problem with postponing or rescheduling elections in Libya

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that there is no problem with postponing or rescheduling the elections in Libya, providing that its results be accepted.

“Our priority should not be formal compliance with the deadline, but a substantive preparation of the elections so that representatives of all the leading political forces take part in them and recognize the election results, Lavrov said press statements published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

He stressed the need for the Americans and Europeans to desist from interfering in another nation’s fate and let the Libyans decide for themselves.

Lavrov indicated that Moscow would seek to make sure that Libyans safeguard the transparency and purity of the electoral processes and find the courage to accept the voting results.

He indicated that Russia has long been part of international efforts to bring in a settlement for Libya, though he did confirm that all the conferences set up to bring a solution to the Libyan crisis since the signing of the Skhirat agreement in December 2015 had failed, due to the failure to implement the principles agreed upon at those summits.