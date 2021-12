The head of the Presidential Council, Mohammed Menfi, in his capacity as the Supreme Commander of the Libyan Army, has issued a decision relieving Major General, Abdul Basit Marwan from his command as Commander of the Tripoli Military Zone.

In the same context, Menfi also issued two other decisions, including an exceptional promotion of Brigadier General, Abdel Qader Mansour to a major general in the Libyan army, and appointing him as Commander of the Tripoli Military Zone.