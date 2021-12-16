Menfi confirms Presidential Council’s commitment to holding elections

The Head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohammed Menfi, has confirmed to the German ambassador to Libya, the Presidential Council’s commitment to the success of elections and national reconciliation to regain stability in the country.

In a meeting with the German ambassador, Michael Ohnmacht, Menfi discussed on Thursday the latest developments of the political process in Libya, including holding presidential and parliamentary elections, in addition to building trust among all parties taking part in this process.

They also discussed the efforts of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission and the success of its work as per its recent meetings.

Menfi’s meeting comes after a night of news circulating on social media and media outlets, loyal to Haftar, about his abduction and that of the Presidential Council deputies, in addition to news about taking them to safe area after the storming of their headquarters in Tripoli.

At night on Wednesday, an armed group that rejected the sacking of the commander of Tripoli Military Zone, Abdelbasit Marwan, gathered outside the government and Presidential Council’s headquarters in the capital. No calshes took place.