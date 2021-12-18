Libyan, Italian foreign ministers discuss ‘Libya Stability Initiative’

Monday , 20 December 2021
18/12/2021 Libyan Express Press Articles

Libya’s foreign minister and his Italian counterpart discussed relations between their countries at a meeting in Rome.

Najla Al-Mangoush and Luigi Di Maio confirmed the strategic nature of the bilateral ties and indicated their willingness to continue strengthening the partnership.

They also reviewed the main areas of bilateral collaboration, including cooperation on migration.

Di Maio reiterated Italy’s commitment to a lasting stabilisation in Libya and highlighted the importance of the conclusion of the electoral process as well as the withdrawal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries from the country.

He advised all parties in Libya to ensure constructive cooperation with Stephanie Williams, the new deputy chief of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

