Misrata court annuls HNEC list of candidates

The Court of Appeal in Misrata has suspended all procedures of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC), including its adoption of the preliminary list of candidates, for the Libyan presidential elections.

“The Court’s Administrative Appeals Department is suspending the implementation of the HNEC decision to approve the preliminary list of candidates for the presidential elections and all procedures and decisions that the Commission has taken, or carrying out.”

The court said the ruling was based on the invalidity of the current HNEC administration and thus the invalidity of all its decisions, underlining that its ruling is enforceable. However, the HNEC appealed against the ruling before the Supreme Court.

The ruling also indicates that the HNEC included in its preliminary list of candidates figures prevented by judicial rulings from running for such post, in reference to Khalifa Haftar.