900 personnel of Libyan Navy receive Turkish training

Colonel of the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) and Commander of Al-khums Joint Maritime Training Center, Tanar Vural, has stated that nearly 900 personnel from the Libyan Navy are receiving Turkish training in 75 different courses.

“The TAF continues its training, cooperation and consultancy activities in Libya within the scope of the Memorandum of Understanding on Security and Military Cooperation signed between Turkey and the legitimate Libyan government at the United Nations (UN) in November 2019”, Vural added, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Vural explained that they provide military training and consultancy services for the establishment of a professional army at modern and international standards in Libya.