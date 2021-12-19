An overcrowded migrant boat, right, tries to escape from the Libyan Coast Guard in the Mediterranean Sea, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A non-profit sea rescue group is denouncing the Libyan Coast Guard and the European Union after it witnessed and filmed the Libyan maritime authorities chasing a crowded migrant boat and shooting in its direction as it tried to stop it from crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. The video was filmed Wednesday by members of Sea-Watch as they flew over the Central Mediterranean during an observation mission and caught the incident on camera from their plane. (Sea-Watch.org via AP)
900 personnel of Libyan Navy receive Turkish training
19/12/2021
The Libya ObserverMohammed
Press Articles
2021-12-19
Colonel of the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) and Commander of Al-khums Joint Maritime Training Center, Tanar Vural, has stated that nearly 900 personnel from the Libyan Navy are receiving Turkish training in 75 different courses.
“The TAF continues its training, cooperation and consultancy activities in Libya within the scope of the Memorandum of Understanding on Security and Military Cooperation signed between Turkey and the legitimate Libyan government at the United Nations (UN) in November 2019”, Vural added, according to the Anadolu Agency.
Vural explained that they provide military training and consultancy services for the establishment of a professional army at modern and international standards in Libya.
Check Also
Libya’s elections commission said Sunday there are no technical issues hindering the holding of the …