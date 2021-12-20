Public Prosecutor orders to detain Minister of Education due to the school books crisis

The Public Prosecutor, Al-Siddiq Al-Sour has ordered to detain the Minister of Education, Moussa Al-Magarief, on charges of negligence and abuse of public office powers.

The detention came due to Al-Magarief’s negligence in completing the contracting procedures for the school books despite the availability of the budget and obtaining permission from the competent authorities.

Two days ago, the Public Prosecution announced that it had launched an investigation into what became known as the school books crisis, after beginning the new school year, about a month ago, without books in the Ministry of Education’s stores.

The Director of the Teaching Aids Department at the Ministry of Education described the current school books crisis as the worst in the history of Libya.