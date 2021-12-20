UN Fact-Finding Mission in Libya asks for information

The UN Fact-Finding Mission in Libya called on individuals and organizations to provide necessary documents for its mandate, adding in a statement on Monday that this comes after the extension of its mandate to June 20, 2022 by the Human Rights Council.

The Mission added that since providing its first report last October, it had been investigating allegations of violations committed in Libya since 2016, while the Head of the Mission reiterated that the mandate doesn’t stop at investigating old violations, but includes also recent ones and that that they are watching closely the situation in Libya until the parties behind the violations are announced.

The Head of the Mission said any information and documents would help their probe, urging people with knowledge to come forward.

The Fact-Finding Mission was established in June 2020 by the UN Human Rights Council to document violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law by Libyan parties since 2016.