Architect of Turkish-Libyan Maritime met with Pro-Haftar delegation

A delegation of the House of Representatives (HoR) on Saturday met with the former Chief of Staff of the Turkish Naval Forces -the architect of the Libyan-Turkish maritime agreement- Admiral Cihat Yayci at the Turkish Center for Global Naval Strategies in Istanbul.

The center posted images of the meeting on Twitter and said that Yayci familiarized the parliamentary delegation on the maritime agreement signed between the Government of National Accord (GNA) and Turkey in November 2019.

Yayci informed the Libyan delegation of the maritime space that their country gained under the agreement, saying that it is in the framework of the “win” approach between the two neighboring countries.

The centre posted a tweet saying that “the delegation received detailed information about the Turkey-Libya Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas Agreement”, quoting them as saying “We clearly understood that this agreement is in favor and interest of Libya, and we are going to protect it.”

The meeting included the Chairman of the HoR Foreign Affairs Committee, Youssef Al-Aqouri, Chairman of the House’s Energy Committee Issa Al-Araibi, and HoR members Ziad Daghim, Idris Al-Maghrabi and Badr Al-Nuhaib, all of whom are supporters of Khalifa Haftar.