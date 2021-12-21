Wednesday , 22 December 2021
Criminal Investigation Agency discovers two mass graves near Mizdah

21/12/2021 The Libya ObserverMohammed Press Articles

The Criminal Investigation Agency announced the recovery of six unidentified bodies, after the discovery of two mass graves in the area between Wadi Mursit and Wadi Frut, near Mizdah town, western Libya.

This came in cooperation with the Gharyan Security Directorate, after receiving information indicating that a mass grave was suspected in the area.

The agency indicated that the search teams have found five bodies in the first mass grave, and one body in the second one, noting that search for other graves is still ongoing in the nearby areas.

