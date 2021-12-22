Libya’s interim prime minister resumes duties, amid reports of vote delay

Libya’s interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has resumed his duties, amid an expected postponement of the country’s presidential elections, according to a Libyan government source on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Dbeibeh resumed his duties on Tuesday after a suspension for participating in the polls,” said the source, who preferred to remain unnamed.

In November, Dbeibeh assigned his duties to his deputy in order to take part in the country’s presidential elections, slated for Dec. 24.

The move comes amid reports about a possible postponement of the polls.

Earlier on Wednesday, Libya’s High National Elections Commission proposed postponing the presidential elections for one month, to be held on Jan. 24, 2022.

Libyan rival parties have been in disagreement over the voting timetable for the presidential and parliamentary elections to be held simultaneously or one after the other.

Libyans hope that the upcoming elections will contribute to ending an armed conflict that has plagued the oil-rich country for years.