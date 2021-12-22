Menfi affirms impartiality of PC says it stands at the same distance from all parties

The head of the Presidential Council (PC), Mohammed Menfi, has affirmed the impartiality of the PC, saying that it stands at the same distance from all political parties, and works for the success of the political process, in order to reach the elections.

This came in his meeting with the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on Libya, Stephanie Williams, during which he praised the efforts of the UN in supporting the Libyan political track.

The meeting also saw discussions about Williams’ consultations with the various political parties, with the aim of overcoming obstacles to reach the electoral process and maintain the consensual path in the country.