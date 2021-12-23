Libya reopens Naval Academy, 10 years after closure

Libyan authorities yesterday reopened the Academy of Maritime Studies, ten years after closing, Anadolu reported.

A celebration was held to mark the occasion, including a parade at its headquarters west of the capital, Tripoli.

Speaking on the sidelines of the celebration, Academy Commander, Abdul Rahman Milad, said as of 10 December, the academy started receiving new students, noting that so far 130 students had been accepted, while new students still have a chance to apply.

In turn, Commander of the Naval High School, affiliated with the academy, Abdul Wahed Ali Omar, said the plan is to renew the Naval High School and work with all official authorities to revive it.

The academy was shut down ten years ago in the wake of the popular uprising that overthrew the regime of Muammar Gaddafi.