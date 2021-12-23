Williams reviews election date developments with Aqila Saleh

The UN Secretary General’s Advisor on Libya, Stephanie Williams, discussed with presidential candidate, Aqila Saleh, the latest developments of setting a new date for presidential and parliamentary elections.

Williams said on Twitter she met with registered Presidential Candidate, Aqila Saleh in Al-Quba and welcomed his commitment for the continuation of the electoral process, including the need for all candidates to respect a level playing field.

Saleh’s media office said the meeting discussed the challenges facing the High National Elections Commission and the right of Libyans to hold democratic elections.

Williams added on Twitter that she had met with several presidential candidates to push the vote forward so Libyans can decide on their future, posting photos of her meetings with candidates like Ahmed Maiteeq, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, Fathi Bashagha and others.