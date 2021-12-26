Monday , 27 December 2021
Al-Kaniyat militiaman sentenced to six years in prison

26/12/2021 The Libya ObserverMohammed Press Articles

The military court in Tripoli has sentenced Mesbah Al-Sharif, a member of the Al-Kaniyat militia, to six and a half years in prison on charges of the premeditated murder of six people in Tarhuna.

This is the first court judgment related to the case of crimes committed in Tarhuna city.

A member of the Association of Tarhuna Victims, Abdul Hakim Abu Naama, said that the court sentence came after a delay, stressing that the families of the victims denounced the sentence, and demanded retribution only.

