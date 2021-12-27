HoR election committee recommends restructuring executive authority

The committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) that is tasked with monitoring the election process said relying on a specific date for holding elections is similar to repeating the failure of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) based on an unstudied decision by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum under the auspices of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

The committee, after it presented to the HoR session on Monday its report on the HNEC work, recommended restructuring the current executive authority and putting in place a new realistic roadmap in a constitutional framework with a specific timeline not with a date to avoid repeating the previous mistakes, adding that the constitution draft should be amended by a technical committee with fair contribution by the High Council of State.

The committee said the HoR cannot interfere in judiciary rulings as it would be a violation of the independence of the judiciary, adding that the HoR should remain a sponsor of the political and legislative process away from the political dates of elections that are set by some parties just to distract the public, in reference to the HNEC’s January 24 election date that it had proposed last week.

The HoR held Monday a session and discussed the HNEC report and its parliamentary committee’s report as well in addition to other relevant issues.