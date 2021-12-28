HoR to declare British ambassador ‘persona non grata’

Parliament spokesman Abdullah Blehaq said that the House of Representatives (HoR) would declare in the coming session that the UK ambassador to Libya is a persona non grata and will assign the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to communicate with the concerned authorities to inform them of the decision.

The council also decided to summon the president and members of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) about the obstacles to the electoral process and discuss the reports in this regard.

The HoR said it did not receive any request from the HNEC to postpone the elections to January 24 next.

The parliament discussed the reports submitted by the parliamentary committee responsible for communicating with the HNEC, which highlights the obstacles, and why it was not possible to hold the elections on its original schedule, December 24.

The MPs also reviewed the report of the HNEC on the problems and difficulties it faced, besides the threats and risks facing the electoral process, which were confirmed in a report established by the General Intelligence and Ministry of Interior.