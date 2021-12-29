Attorney General orders detention of Director of Libyan State Funds Recovery and Asset Management Office

The Attorney General, Sideeg Al-Sour, ordered last Thursday the detention of the Director of the Libyan State Funds Recovery and Asset Management Office (formed under Presidential Council Resolution No. 1479 of 201), on several accusations, including undertaking activities contrary to the purpose of his office.
