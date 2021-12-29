Thursday , 30 December 2021
Home / Normal / Attorney General orders detention of Director of Libyan State Funds Recovery and Asset Management Office

Attorney General orders detention of Director of Libyan State Funds Recovery and Asset Management Office

29/12/2021 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

The Attorney General, Sideeg Al-Sour, ordered last Thursday the detention of the Director of the Libyan State Funds Recovery and Asset Management Office (formed under Presidential Council Resolution No. 1479 of 201), on several accusations, including undertaking activities contrary to the purpose of his office.

Budget and FinanceJustice
Independent Supervisory AuthoritiesProsecution
All

Check Also

Malta warns that ‘reckless’ EU policy puts Libyan Coast Guard at risk

The Maltese Foreign Minister, Evarist Bartolo, urged for the change of immigration policies and dealing …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved