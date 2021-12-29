HCS expects elections to take place in mid-2022

The High Council of State (HCS) says that it is unlikely to conduct elections on January 24, expecting that they will be held in mid-2022, provided that all political parties have “goodwill.”

A spokesman for the HCS Mohamed, Abdel Nasser, reiterated during an interview with the Al-Jazeera Mubasher channel that the electoral laws issued by the House of Representatives (HoR) were made unilaterally, far from the political agreement.

“The MPs who attended the voting session on the election laws confirmed that they did not agree on any of its paragraphs, which were amended more than nine times,” Abdel Nasser said.

He explained that the laws were issued and put to a vote without being discussed, which makes them unsound and cannot lead to free and fair elections.

“The election laws were flawed and unfair, and the Libyan people are the ones to approve the draft constitution and the date of the elections, he added.

Abdel Nasser stated that the HCS acknowledges that the constitution is the bedrock for shaping the future of the Libyan state.

He stressed the need for consensus on the constitution, and if that is not possible, the parties should restore to a constitutional law that leads to free and fair elections, by which the elected House of Representatives drafts a new constitution that defines the powers of parliament and the head of state.