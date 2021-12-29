Turkish FM: Erdoğan refuses to meet with Khalifa Haftar

Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that his country is working with the legitimate government in Libya and wants a comprehensive solution for the Libyan crisis.

Cavusoglu told reporters at the Turkish Foreign Ministry HQ in Ankara that they managed to find common ground with the Libyan side from the beginning, “but for some reason, the eastern region moved a little further from Turkey because their agenda was different.”

He disclosed that Khalifa Haftar and Aqila Saleh had received invitations to visit Turkey, and Saleh had planned to visit the country several times, but the trip did not happen to date.

Minister Cavusoglu confirmed that Haftar expressed his desire to visit Turkey but stipulated that he meets President Recep, Tayyip Erdogan. The request was rejected by the President and his deputy Fuad Aktay, according to Cavusoglu.

However, if Haftar wants to visit Turkey without these conditions, then he is welcome, the Turkish minister said.

Cavusoglu revealed plans to start operating direct flights to Libya through Turkish Airlines and reopen the Turkish embassy as soon as the conditions are appropriate, adding that the Turkish ambassador to Libya, Kenan Yilmaz, will head to the eastern region in the coming days.