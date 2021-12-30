Libyan Interior Minister, 5+5 JMC to conduct comprehensive review of coastal security

The Libyan Interior Minister, Khalid Mazen, discussed Tuesday with the members of 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC), including Ahmed Abu Shahma, the latest developments of the security arrangements of the coastal road.

The Interior Ministry said on Facebook that the meeting discussed as well the security plan for the road from Heesha to Jufra, saying work is underway to remove all war remnants and landmines by the military engineering teams.

Mazen said the Interior Ministry supports the work of the JMC and is committed to providing it with all the requirements to ensure the success of securing the coastal road that extends over 200 km.