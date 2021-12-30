Malta warns that ‘reckless’ EU policy puts Libyan Coast Guard at risk

Thursday , 30 December 2021
30/12/2021 Libyan Express Press Articles

The Maltese Foreign Minister, Evarist Bartolo, urged for the change of immigration policies and dealing with Libya away from the colonial mentality, calling for sitting with Libyan officials to discuss the issue.

Bartolo added in an article on Malta Independent titled “Addressing migration seriously” that there should be a common ground for trust among all actors to find solutions to immigration, urging the European Union (EU) to work with the African Union, International Organization for Migration, the UNHCR, and Libyan authorities in this regard.

He also said that there should be a joint management of the centers of illegal immigrants, warning of demonizing the Libyan Coast Guard or halting cooperation with them because this could backfire as Libya’s interest is to be secure with the assistance of all stakeholders.

