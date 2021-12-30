Ministry of Interior considers forming police women squad for Anti-Illegal Immigration Authority

Thursday , 30 December 2021
30/12/2021 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The Ministry of Interior convened on Wednesday a meeting to discuss a proposal submitted by the Human Rights Office regarding the establishment of a female police squad to deal with immigrant women.

Attending the meeting was the Director of the General Administration of Training, Brigadier General Ali Al-Taweel, and the Director of the Human Rights Office, general Fouad Al-Basha.

The attendants reviewed a plan to recruit female police for the Anti-Illegal Immigration Authority and the General Department of Coastal Security, in addition to preparing plans for launching training courses.

