Ministry of Interior considers forming police women squad for Anti-Illegal Immigration Authority

The Ministry of Interior convened on Wednesday a meeting to discuss a proposal submitted by the Human Rights Office regarding the establishment of a female police squad to deal with immigrant women.

Attending the meeting was the Director of the General Administration of Training, Brigadier General Ali Al-Taweel, and the Director of the Human Rights Office, general Fouad Al-Basha.

The attendants reviewed a plan to recruit female police for the Anti-Illegal Immigration Authority and the General Department of Coastal Security, in addition to preparing plans for launching training courses.