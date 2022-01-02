Attorney General releases Minister of Culture

The Attorney General released on Sunday, the Minister of Culture, Mabrouka Toghi, after her preventive detention, pending ongoing investigations into financial corruption cases.

Toghi is accused of using her position to obtain personal gain in violation of the laws and regulations for the protection of public money, in addition to falsifying official documents.

The Minister’s advisor, Tariq Al-Jahawi, confirmed the release of Toghi, indicating his intention to restore her honor and reveal the circumstances of her preventive detention, according to the Libyan News Agency.