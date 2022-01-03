HoR Road Map Committee meets HSC

The House of Representative’s (HoR) Road Map Committee met the heads of the various High State Council (HSC) Committees yesterday.

The HoR Road Map Committee was set up by the HoR on 22 December 2021 to come up with a new political road map for Libya after the failure to hold elections on 24 December 2021 – elections that had been prescribed by the previous Libya Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) Road Map.

The HoR reported that at yesterday’s meeting, held at the HoR’s Tripoli regional office, discussions focused on the constitutional path.

The HoR Road Map Committee said it aims to widen its consultations as much as possible in an effort to reach consensus as soon as possible. It reported that the HSC committee heads welcomed its proposals, which were not disclosed, and said they would report to the wider HSC membership for consideration.

HoR Road Map Committee meeting on Saturday

It will be recalled that the HoR Road Map Committee had also held a meeting in Tripoli on Saturday after which it had declared that it intends to meet and consult with all Libyan parties, including ‘‘political, military, security and others concerned with the political process’’ in order to listen to all opinions and proposals.

It had declared that in the first phase it will consult with the HSC, the Constitutional Drafting Authority, the government, and political parties.