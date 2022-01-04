Demining teams in Tripoli continue risky work to remove mines

The Military Engineering Department said Sunday it had carried out operations to remove remnants of war in the Al-Tawesha area, on the outskirts of the capital, Tripoli.

In a statement, the department explained that the operation comes as part of its efforts to preserve lives and public and private property.

The media center of the General Staff of the Libyan Army said the security forces responded to a request from a resident who reported a mine in the area.

It confirmed that the demining team arrived at the site and transferred the missiles to the stacking point.

Scores of people have been killed and others lost their limbs as a result of the explosion of land mines left by militias and mercenaries of Khalifa Haftar who assaulted Tripoli in 2019-2020.