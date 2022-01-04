National Forces for Change presents proposal for holding sequential elections, starting with parliamentary

Wednesday , 5 January 2022
04/01/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammed Press Articles

Representatives of the National Forces for Change has presented a proposal to the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for a sequenced approach to the electoral process with the holding of parliamentary elections first.

This came during a meeting with the Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on Libya, Stephanie Williams, accompanied by the Officer-in-Charge of the UNSMIL, Raisedon Zenenga, on Tuesday.

“We reiterated the need to keep the electoral process moving forward and realize the aspirations of the 2.8m Libyan citizens who registered to vote”, Williams tweeted.

