HNEC head Sayeh meets UN’s Williams

Two days after reporting to and facing questions from the House of Representatives (HoR) at a special session in Tobruk, the High National Elections Commission’s (HNEC) head, Emad Sayeh, hosted in Tripoli today, Stephanie Williams, Special Advisor to the UN Secretary General.

HNEC reported that the meeting discussed the latest developments in the scheduled electoral process, and ways to strengthen the proposed efforts to achieve the expected elections.

It reported that Williams affirmed the international community’s renewed support for the Libyan elections as a popular demand for peace and stability in Libya.

It will be noted that during Monday’s HNEC questioning session at the HoR, at least one HoR member had called on HNEC to stop meeting foreign diplomats.