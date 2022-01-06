Attorney General arrests Zeidan’s former Deputy Prime Minister Abdulkarim on several charges of corruption

The Attorney General’s Office announced yesterday that it had detained Ali Zeidan’s former Deputy Prime Minister Sideeg Abdulkarim for:

1-Arranging commitments on the state worth 1.2 billion dinars in violation and wasted 230 million dinars.

2-Acquired public funds for one of his friends through violation of the law and abuse of power.

3- Contracting to supply needs that lack quality at high prices and spending the contract value on supplying them.

4-Circumventing control procedures and part of direct assignment procedures issued to 11 companies to 121 assignments to the same companies.

The Attorney General’s Office said that Abdulkarim confessed to the rest of the evidence against him and was as a result put in detention.