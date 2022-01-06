Roadmap committee reviews its tasks with UNSMIL

The roadmap committee reviewed Thursday in Tripoli, at the headquarters of the House of Representatives, its tasks and the nature of its work with the UN advisor on Libya, Stephanie Williams, and UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) coordinator, Raisedon Zenenga.

The committee said they had talked about the meetings the UN officials held with national and international parties, as the UN officials reiterated full support for the committee as it continued to work on devising a roadmap based on constitutional track that leads to the end of transitional periods, according to the spokesman for the House of Representatives, Abdullah Blehiq, on Facebook.

Williams reiterated on Twitter that the UN will stand by the Libyan people in their demand for an electoral process to end the long transitional period.

Williams added that she also stressed the need for determined efforts to push forward on national reconciliation and transitional justice.

These remarks came as Williams met with a number of representatives of the Political Parties Consortium who demanded that the will of the 2.8 million Libyans who registered to vote must not be usurped.